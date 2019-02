Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 66-year-old cyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a collision with a vehicle in the Mid-City section of San Diego.

The collision was reported about 6:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fairmount Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him stopped as required and no impairment was suspected, police said.