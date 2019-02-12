Case of meningococcal disease reported at Bonita Vista High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- County health officials announced Tuesday that a member of the Bonita Vista High School community was diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The ill person was undergoing treatment at a local hospital and was expected to recover, officials said. All of the person's close contacts have been given preventive antibiotics, while others at the school who were not close contacts were not recommended to take antibiotics.

Anyone who develops the following symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor: fever, intense headache, sensitivity to light and noise, stiff neck and/or a rash that does not blanch under pressure, officials said.

“While meningococcal disease can be serious and deadly, it is not spread through casual contact. Therefore, the risk to those who were not in close, direct contact is minimal,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We want to make sure students are up to date on their vaccinations and make sure that those in the school community look for the appropriate signs and symptoms.”

Health officials say there does not appear to be a connection between this case and the outbreak at San Diego State University last year. This is the second case reported in 2019.