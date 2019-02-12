× Cardi B deactivates Instagram account after Grammys, Nicki Minaj, BET drama

LOS ANGELES — Cardi B should have been celebrating after becoming the first solo woman to win the Grammy for best rap album.

Instead she had some harsh words for haters on Monday and quit Instagram.

This was a Grammy of firsts

Using explicit language, the rapper struck back at those who said her “Invasion of Privacy” album wasn’t worthy of the award.

“I work hard for my (expletive) album,” Cardi B said in a now-deleted video that was captured by the Music News Facts Twitter account.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’ and everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed,’ ” she also said. “Now this year’s a (expletive) problem?”

Cardi B pointed out that she put in long hours recording her album while pregnant with her first child. Her daughter with husband and fellow rapper Offset was born in July.

At the beginning of her remarks on the Instagram video, Cardi B appeared to be referring to another controversy regarding rapper Nicki Minaj and the BET network.

BET tweeted about Cardi B’s historic win, writing, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.”

“Lacefront” refers to the realistic-looking wigs Minaj and other celebrities are known to sport.

Minaj’s devoted fan base rose up in fury at the diss, and she let them know she and her label would be pulling out of BET’s awards show this summer and events around it.

“Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show,” Minaj tweeted. “Summer Tour dates dropping soon.”

Minaj and Cardi B have long been rivals, something that culminated last year in Cardi B being escorted out of New York Fashion Week’s annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party after she reportedly physically went after Minaj.

On Monday Cardi B said in her video, “It’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else.

“That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with,” she said. “I don’t support that.”

BET apologized for the tweet about Minaj.

“BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward,” the network said in a statement. “We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused. We are committed to doing everything we can to address the situation. … We understand Nicki’s position and look forward to continuing our dialogue with her.”