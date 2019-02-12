2 men arrested on suspicion of killing SoCal teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- Two men have been arrested on suspicion of killing Moreno Valley teen Aranda Briones, who has been missing for weeks, authorities said Tuesday.

Gary Anthony Shover, 21, and Owen Skyler Shover, 18, were both arrested in Hesperia on Monday, inmate records show. While no body has been found, the two men are suspected of killing the 16-year-old, Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez said.

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help in finding Briones, who has been described as standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, KTLA reported.

It’s unclear if the two suspects are related.

Briones was last seen with a male friend who told police he had dropped her off at Moreno Valley Community Park between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to authorities. He said she got into a gray, four-door sedan and he left.

While there are several surveillance cameras at the park, police were not able to find any footage showing Briones there around that time, relatives have said.

“They pulled footage, and they don’t know if the time was wrong, but it looks like nobody was dropped off between 6 and 6:30,” Aranda’s brother, Daniel, told KTLA days after her disappearance.

Owen is being held without bail at Robert Presley Detention Center while Gary is also being held without bail at Southwest Detention Center, records show.

The FBI has been assisting the Riverside County sheriff’s human trafficking task force in the search for Briones.