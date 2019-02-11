Truck smashes into Santee house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. - A truck careened off an East County street Monday and smashed into a home, winding up wedged in the structure, authorities said.

The crash in the 9200 block of Padre Lane in Santee was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

“What we understand is the vehicle came down the steep hill and for some reason or another they were unable to brake and they hit this thing at basically full speed,” said Santee Fire Battalion Chief Justin Matsushita.

Santee fire crews were called to the home on Padre Lane just after 9 o’clock and found the vehicle wedged inside. The driver was able to jump out of the truck before impact, and only suffered minor injuries.

“Our highest concern obviously is personal safety considering that no one was hurt is a win for us," said Matsushita.

Neighbor Harmony McFarland says the crash sounded like an explosion.

“I was in my bedroom and I heard a huge noise," said Neighbor Harmony McFarland.

She says she immediately became concerned for her next-door neighbors who she later found out were not home at the time.

“I noticed the smoke coming from house so I tried to jump over the fence, couldn’t. So, I went around and I started yelling to see if anyone was in the house,” said McFarland.

A building inspector and utility crews were called in to assess the damages and check for any public safety hazards resulting from the crash, Lt. Dave Perkins said.

No one was home at the time of the crash and no one was injured, Perkins said.

The home will be boarded up and has been red tagged. The property owner says it’s tough to see his home gone but says things could have been much worse.

“This is property damage, the driver didn’t get hurt, nobody got hurt, it can be fixed or bulldozed, rebuilt or something. It’s a total blessing that nobody got hurt, absolutely,” said Property Owner, Richard Braun.