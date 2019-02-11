Neighbor rescues dog from South Bay fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Neighbors rescued a dog from a burning home in the South Bay Monday afternoon.

The non-injury blaze in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street in National City was reported about 12:30 p.m., according to fire department officials.

Hattie Jones drove home from work Monday evening to find her home and belongings were charred and covered in ash. It was a sight that became even more gut-wrenching when she did not see her little dog Prince.

“I just hoped and prayed that he was OK,” Jones said.

One can only imagine how she felt when she saw Prince prance out on all fours from a neighbor's home.

