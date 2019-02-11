Neighbor rescues dog from South Bay fire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Neighbors rescued a dog from a burning home in the South Bay Monday afternoon.
The non-injury blaze in the 1300 block of East Fifth Street in National City was reported about 12:30 p.m., according to fire department officials.
Hattie Jones drove home from work Monday evening to find her home and belongings were charred and covered in ash. It was a sight that became even more gut-wrenching when she did not see her little dog Prince.
“I just hoped and prayed that he was OK,” Jones said.
One can only imagine how she felt when she saw Prince prance out on all fours from a neighbor's home.
“I was ecstatic because he is my little baby. He’s all that I got here in San Diego,” Jones said.
Jones was then told what all unfolded while she was away at work.
Jonathan Ortega recalls smelling smoke from inside his home.
“Started looking around. Thought it was coming from inside my house. When I came outside it was a huge smoke cloud coming out,” Ortega said.
Ortega said he rushed toward the burning home. Another neighbor said his father George did too while dialing 911.
“He thought the lady was in there so he actually went and knocked on her door, realized that nobody answered and then I guess the glass broke and a bunch of flames came out,” George's son said.
Both men said they jumped into action and got Prince out of the fenced yard.
“I have a little dog here myself and I wouldn’t like for him to be stuck in that situation,” Ortega said.
Jones wants to make sure the guys who stepped up know they are appreciated by both her and Prince, her rescue pup and best friend for over 10 years.
“I’m truly grateful for my neighbors that jumped in and saved him for me,” Jones said. “I know I’ll be able to get all these things again. They are just things and I have my little puppy and if I had lost him I couldn’t get him back."
Firefighters said the cause of the fire was electrical.
