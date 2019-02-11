× Leaders announce program to help homeless people in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — City Councilman Chris Ward and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher joined a group of community leaders Monday to unveil an outreach initiative for Hillcrest’s homeless residents.

The city and county launched Connect Hillcrest with the assistance of local organizations and agencies like the San Diego Housing Commission, the San Diego Police Department, Father Joe’s Villages and the Regional Task Force on the Homeless. The program aims to connect homeless residents in Hillcrest with trained service workers to help them obtain stable housing and social services.

“Connect Hillcrest is a model, collaborative initiative that is actively working to address homelessness,” Ward said. “It’s my hope that the knowledge gained from this program will give local government and service providers the data needed to improve upon current homelessness outreach protocols while expanding services to other impacted communities across our region.”

The announcement comes four days after Ward announced the launch of a similar program for homeless residents in the North Park and City Heights neighborhoods. Both are part of the city and county’s efforts to improve access to necessary services like housing assistance, job training and medical care for the county’s homeless population. Last year’s point-in-time homeless count estimated the county’s unsheltered homeless population at roughly 5,000.

“The county and city are now standing together and working as partners,” Fletcher said. “Through the Connect Hillcrest pilot, we are working collaboratively, and with our community partners, to connect people experiencing homelessness with resources that put them on a path to a healthier, more stable life. I believe this effort has the potential to yield encouraging results and am excited to get it started.”