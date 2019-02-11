× Ex-teacher gets prison in child porn case

SAN DIEGO — A former teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School in City Heights was sentenced Monday to nearly six years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Following his arrest last spring, David Gordon Weaks of San Diego pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Weaks, 60, came to the attention of agents from Homeland Security Investigations when they found that a computer associated with his home was making files of child pornography available for downloading by others through a publicly available peer-to-peer file-sharing network, prosecutors alleged.

Analysis of the devices seized from the fifth-grade teacher’s residence revealed that child pornography files were on a desktop computer, two laptops and a backup hard drive, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego.

At the time of the suspect’s April 19 arrest, authorities alleged that he had disseminated images of young girls, including a toddler, engaging in sex acts with men.

Weaks’ 70-month prison sentence will be followed by an eight-year term of supervised release that will include restrictions on his use of the internet.