Police to conduct bicycle, pedestrian safety enforcement operations

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The traffic patrols will focus on collision enforcement in Hillcrest, Ocean Beach and the Midway districts the department has targeted as trouble spots for collisions.

Officers will look for traffic offenses committed by drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians such as drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals or failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, as well as pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

A national study reveals that drivers and pedestrians do not obey laws and signals consistently because people use their cell phones to talk, text or listen to music while driving or walking.

In 2013, there were 701 pedestrian deaths in California accounting for more than 23 percent of all roadway fatalities.