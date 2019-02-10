Officials ID man who died in Vista jail

VISTA, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies have identified the 56-year-old inmate who died at the Vista Detention Center on Thursday.

Joseph Castiglione, 56, was stricken by an apparent medical crisis in a holding cell and died of unknown causes a short time later, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Other inmates in the cell notified guards to the emergency at the jail in the 300 block of South Melrose Drive about 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

“Deputies looked inside the cell and saw an inmate in apparent medical distress,” sheriff’s homicide Lt. Michael Blevins said. “The man did not appear injured, but soon after the deputies entered the cell to help (him), he became unresponsive.”

Medics took Castiglione to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin was notified, and results of an autopsy were pending, Blevins said Sunday.

Castiglione was in custody on drug and parole-violation charges.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the fatality, which is standard protocol in cases involving in-custody deaths. “Our response is not an indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” Blevins noted.