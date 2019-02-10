Officials ID man shot by officers during North County police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Authorities have released the name of a man who remained jailed Sunday after he fired shots at Escondido police, then was shot by officers during a pursuit.

The suspect, 36-year-old Oceanside resident Jose Martin Torres, was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder following his arrest Thursday morning, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Dispatchers received a call about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from a person reporting that a man in a Dodge Charger was firing shots at a house in the 1400 block of Rincon Villa Drive, Escondido Sgt. Shannon Martin said at the time.

Officers responded to the area, spotted the car and Torres fled northbound on Interstate 15 before exiting on Deer Springs Road, according to Martin.

After exiting, Torres ran over spike strips then got out of his car on Mesa Rock Road and attempted to flee on foot, Martin said.

As he ran, Torres fired four to six shots from a handgun at officers, the sergeant said.

Pursuing officers returned fire and the suspect suffered a gunshot wound to a foot, Martin said.

"At this point we are unsure if he was shot by officers or if he was struck by an accidental discharge from his handgun," Martin said.

Officers took Torres into custody around 1:40 a.m. and he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, Martin said.

Two officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries they suffered during the pursuit, Martin said, adding that the injuries were unrelated to the shooting.