Man arrested for murder in East County stabbing

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man suspected in a fatal stabbing in El Cajon was arrested Sunday, said police.

Officers with the El Cajon Police Department responded to a call at Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa where the wife of a stabbing victim told them her husband was involved in an altercation that turned physical.

Officers were told the argument ensued outside the victim’s vehicle in an alley in the 300 block of North Second Street around 1 a.m., said El Cajon police Lieutenant Walt Miller.

The suspect stabbed the victim at least once in the chest, said Lt. Miller.

The victim’s wife and another man who was inside their car during the stabbing drove the victim to Grossmont Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later, said the police lieutenant.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect after speaking to witnesses.

Around 9:30 a.m., a man matching the suspect’s description was located and arrested by an officer patrolling the area near Wells Park in El Cajon.

Detectives were working to determine what led to the fatal stabbing.

The names of the victim and suspects were not immediately available.

The suspect was booked into County Jail for murder, said police.