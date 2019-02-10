Driver takes off after crash with biker in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A driver sped off after a crash with a motorcyclist in Escondido that sent the rider to the hospital Sunday.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. as a driver tried to make a left turn out of a driveway on Washington Avenue near Hickory Street. The driver pulled in front of the biker, who hit the side of the vehicle and was thrown from his motorcycle. The car drove off after the crash.

Witnesses and evidence showed that the biker had been riding at or below the speed limit for the area, police said. The biker suffered “significant” injuries to their lower body and was undergoing surgery Sunday night. The victim was described only as a 53-year-old San Diego resident.

Police said the car was a dark green Jeep Grand Cherokee or similar vehicle with black primer paint spots and missing or damaged front-end equipment.

The Escondido Police Department asked anyone with information about the driver or crash to contact Officer Frank Huston at 760-839-4423.