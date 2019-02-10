3 stabbed at social gathering by party crashers, police say

SAN DIEGO — Three men under the age of 25 were stabbed after a verbal confrontation turned violent late Saturday in City Heights, said police.

The 911 call came in around 11:45 p.m. at an event venue on the intersection of 42nd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, said San Diego police Sergeant Michael Tansey.

At some point during the party, a group of uninvited guests, described as Hispanic males, crashed the party and began harassing female attendees, Sgt. Tansey said.

The party crashers were confronted by a group of male attendees when the verbal confrontation escalated and turned physical.

Three men, identified as an 18-year-old, 22-year-old, and 25-year-old were stabbed, the police sergeant said.

In addition, a 16-year-old was struck in the mouth with an unknown weapon, said police.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The group of suspects then left the party on foot. Someone at the party attempted to follow the group when one of the suspects fired shots at the vehicle. The driver has not been located, said Sgt. Tansey.

The stab victims were unable to provide a description of the group of suspects.

The incident is being investigated by gang detectives with the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.