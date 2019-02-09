Video shows suspected car thief lead police on wild chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man is under arrest after leading San Diego police on a high-speed chase through southeast San Diego early Saturday morning.

Officers were finally able to take the driver into custody after he crashed into someone’s front yard. Neighbors on West Street in Mountain View are still reeling after being woken up after 1 a.m. to find a car and police sirens in their cul-de-sac.

The chase played out on the city streets of southeast San Diego and reached speeds of up to 90 mph, according to police. Officers tried to stop the driver originally for a traffic violation.

Instead, they say he took off, weaving in and out of neighborhoods before driving on State Route 94 and Federal Boulevard. The driver then turned onto West Street, where he crashed the car into a yard, taking out a tree and the bumper of a nearby vehicle.

Linda Tabbs, a neighbor, was shaken from her sleep by the crash. “First I was woken up by all the lights and the sirens that were going,” Tabbs said. “So I came to the front door and opened the door. All the lights were in my face -- they were just surrounded right here.”

She told FOX 5 she could see the commotion and damage from her home, just two houses down. She was surprised -- in such a tiny cul-de-sac and with the speed the car was going -- that the damage wasn’t worse.

“My daughter’s car could have been hit,” Tabbs said. “Things like that can just happen anywhere. I’m just glad that the car didn’t crash ... into their house."

No one was injured during the pursuit. Police have not yet released the suspect’s name. He faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and speeding, SDPD said.