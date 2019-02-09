× Police seek suspect in local credit union robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a Clairemont credit union Saturday morning, then fled before he could be arrested, police said.

Around 11:15 a.m., the robber entered the Mission Federal Credit Union in Clairemont Town Square and passed a demand note to a teller, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The employee complied with the man’s demand and gave him an undetermined amount of money, Foster said. The robber fled the scene.

Robbery detectives were investigating.