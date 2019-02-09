Check out the best deals for National Pizza Day Saturday

SAN DIEGO — We all love a piping hot pie and we all love a good deal — so for National Pizza Day on Saturday Feb. 9, we’ve created a roundup of restaurants with special offers.
Check out each restaurant’s website for offer details and limitations.
Blaze Pizza: The popular build-your-own chain is offering two pepperoni pizza for ten dollars when you order online.
Roundtable Pizza: Roundtable is teaming up with the Leukemia & Lymphona Society in 2019.
View this post on Instagram
🍕🚨 It’s #NationalPizzaPieDay! 🚨🍕 Celebrate with us and get a coupon for a FREE personal pizza! Even better – $1 will be donated to @leukemialymphomasociety for every pizza purchased. Offer valid at participating stores on 2/9/19. Coupon for free personal pizza valid from 2/10/19-3/31/19. #roundtablepizza #pizza #free #yes #yum #yummy
Visit a participating location to get a coupon for a free personal pizza with one topping that can be used on a future visit before March 31. They’ll also donate a dollar to the Leukemia & Lymphona Society.
Papa John’s: Papa John’s is letting fans pick their next Specialty Pizza. All specialty pies are also $12 for a limited time.
Red Baron Pizza: Who says the frozen pizza companies can’t get in on the action?
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of Saturday’s #NationalPizzaDay, we’re giving away a year’s worth of free Red Baron Pizza to one lucky family! Simply post a photo on your page alongside a thank you note to pizza for saving parents like you from dinnertime chaos. Posts must tag @RedBaronPizza and use the hashtag #ThankYouPizza to qualify. Entry period ends at midnight on 2/9. Official rules linked in bio. Good luck, and #thankyoupizza! #🍕 #pizza #contest
Red Baron is giving away a year’s worth of free pizza to one family. To enter, post a photo with a “thank you note to pizza,” tag Red Baron’s Instagram page and use the hashtag #ThankYouPizza before midnight Saturday.
IHOP – The International House of Pancakes is offering … a pizza-sized pancake. Unfortunately, the offer is only available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and New York City. But if you happen to be visiting one of those cities … or you just want to gawk at it … head to pancizza.com.
Domino’s: Domino’s is offering prizes to people who participate in a contest that you could sign up for online.
View this post on Instagram
In honor of #NationalPizzaDay, we're giving away 🍕 FREE PIZZA 🍕 for a year! Here’s how to enter: 1. LIKE this post 2. TAG a friend in the comments below for a chance to #WinDominosPizza. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.), 13+. Enter by 2/9/19 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, including odds & prize description, see the link in our bio. Void where prohibited. • • • • #giveaway #free #contest #sweepstakes
One person will win a year’s worth of free pizza, a few runners-up will win gift cards, and thousands more will win gift codes and other small prizes.