Check out the best deals for National Pizza Day Saturday

SAN DIEGO — We all love a piping hot pie and we all love a good deal — so for National Pizza Day on Saturday Feb. 9, we’ve created a roundup of restaurants with special offers.

Check out each restaurant’s website for offer details and limitations.

Blaze Pizza: The popular build-your-own chain is offering two pepperoni pizza for ten dollars when you order online.

Because two pies are always better than one. Get 2 pepperoni pizzas for $10 when you order online (at participating U.S. locations)! 🔥🍕🔥🍕 https://t.co/7WIWdgMxC0 pic.twitter.com/9C1bwVJLIo — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) February 8, 2019

Roundtable Pizza: Roundtable is teaming up with the Leukemia & Lymphona Society in 2019.

Visit a participating location to get a coupon for a free personal pizza with one topping that can be used on a future visit before March 31. They’ll also donate a dollar to the Leukemia & Lymphona Society.

Papa John’s: Papa John’s is letting fans pick their next Specialty Pizza. All specialty pies are also $12 for a limited time.

Power to the pizza people. We're giving YOU the chance to pick our next Specialty Pizza! Check out the final choices below and follow your heart – you can't go wrong! — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 4, 2019

Red Baron Pizza: Who says the frozen pizza companies can’t get in on the action?

Red Baron is giving away a year’s worth of free pizza to one family. To enter, post a photo with a “thank you note to pizza,” tag Red Baron’s Instagram page and use the hashtag #ThankYouPizza before midnight Saturday.

IHOP – The International House of Pancakes is offering … a pizza-sized pancake. Unfortunately, the offer is only available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas and New York City. But if you happen to be visiting one of those cities … or you just want to gawk at it … head to pancizza.com.

Domino’s: Domino’s is offering prizes to people who participate in a contest that you could sign up for online.

One person will win a year’s worth of free pizza, a few runners-up will win gift cards, and thousands more will win gift codes and other small prizes.