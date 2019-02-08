Woman arrested for hitting man with bong during argument: police

SAN DIEGO – Officers Friday arrested a woman on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after they say she used a bong to hit a man during a fight in the Point Loma area, according to San Diego police.

Around 2:20 p.m., police say the 25-year-old woman got into an argument with a 30-year-old man when the woman grabbed a glass bong and hit the man in the head several times, then left, Officer Robert Heims said.

The suspect, Layla Lugo, was arrested a few blocks away, near Keats Street.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.