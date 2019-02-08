Special needs students attend ‘Night to Shine’ prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Trinity San Diego hosted dozens of special needs students for a prom experience Friday at the annual Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Limousines dropped off the dancers and from the moment they arrived at the Poway church, they were treated like royalty.

“Families with special needs don’t really feel like there is a place they can belong, and we really believe that belonging is our truest need as humanity, and so we wanted to create a space for belonging for individuals and families with special needs,” said Katie Corrigan, an event organizer.

The church says they will continue the event for years to come.