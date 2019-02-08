× Oscar-nominated actor Albert Finney dead at 82

LOS ANGELES — British actor Albert Finney who starred in ‘Tom Jones’ and ‘Erin Brockovich’ died at age 82 Friday.

“Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side. The family request privacy at this sad time,” reads a statement.

Finney made his reputation in the 1960s and went on to be nominated for five Academy Awards.

His career took him from British dramas such as “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning,” a snapshot of working class life released in 1960, to a string of Hollywood hits.

He earned Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor in ‘Erin Brockovich,’ and was nominated for Best Actor in ‘Under the Volcano,’ ‘The Dresser,’ ‘Tom Jones,’ and ‘Murder on the Orient Express.’

Finney was also known for his role as Daddy Warbucks alongside Aileen Quinn in the 1982 film adaption of the musical ‘Annie,’ two ‘Bourne’ movies, as well as in 2012’s James Bond film ‘Skyfall.’

The Old Vic Theatre shared their condolences on Twitter, remembering him as one of the greatest performers the theater ever witnessed. “His performances in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov and other iconic playwrights throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s stand apart as some of the greatest in our 200 year history.”