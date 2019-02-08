Officials to hold emergency preparedness fair for Jamul residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMUL, Calif. -- A Jamul man is doing his part to make sure his community is ready in the event of a major wildfire or disaster by organizing an emergency preparedness fair.

More than a dozen different agencies and resources will be available at the fair, which will be held for the first time Saturday at Steele Canyon High School in Spring Valley.

Though right now isn’t peak time for fires, in Southern California wildfire season has become year-round.

"Although we do focus on that year around, it may be preparatory for the wildland fires to kind of get people in the mind frame of what’s coming," said Bob Lundstrom, a captain with San Miguel Fire and Rescue.

San Miguel Fire and Rescue will be joining with CAL Fire, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department and several other emergency response agencies to help get residents in the Jamul area ready for anything, whether it be a fire or any other natural disaster.

"I figured we need to do something for our community, because we are in a rural area which is very fire-prone, that we need to try to have some organization," said Jeremy Adams, who organized the event.

Adams is a lifelong Jamul resident who started his efforts small by creating a Facebook group for emergency updates, similar to those that already exist for other parts of the county.

Now, people will have the opportunity to get information straight from officials at Saturday’s fair. It runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.