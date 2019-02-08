Motorcyclist killed in South Bay crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 54-year-old motorcyclist died Friday in a crash with a car in Chula Vista.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was heading north on Broadway when he entered the intersection with F Street on a green light shortly before 6 a.m. The driver of a vehicle going south on Broadway made a left turn on a circular green and collided with the motorcycle, police said.

First responders found the motorcyclist — whose name was withheld pending family notification — in the roadway. Emergency personnel rendered medical aid, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger sustained minor injuries. The motorist remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor, but the collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.