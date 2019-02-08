Man suspected of robbing 2 local credit unions

SAN DIEGO — The FBI released photos Friday of a man they believe robbed two different San Diego County credit unions.

In both heists, the man wore similar, dark clothing, wore gloves and held a motorcycle helmet. When he approached the teller station, he handed over a note demanding money, the FBI said. Then he took off with the cash.

The suspected robber was described as a white man in his late 20s, standing about five feet, six inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. The FBI described him as “skinny,” with a patchy, reddish-brown beard.

The first robbery happened Jan. 29 at California Coast Credit Union on Genesee Avenue in the Clairemont area. See surveillance photos from that day below:

The second robbery took place on Feb. 7 at the San Diego County Credit Union on Bernardo Plaza Drive in Rancho Bernardo. See surveillance photos from that day below:

Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to contact San Diego’s FBI office at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.