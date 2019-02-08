Man diagnosed with alzheimer’s and dementia missing in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Oceanside police were seeking the public’s help Friday to find a missing 71-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Edgar Cruz was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way, according to Oceanside police.

Police believe Cruz is without the medications he takes for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and could be in Oceanside or Encinitas.

Cruz is Hispanic, 5 feet 9, and weighs roughly 200 pounds with short, curly gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information about Cruz or his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4900.

33.195870 -117.379483