Man arrested after Logan Heights stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly stabbing and inflicting life-threatening injuries on a 59-year-old man during a fight in Logan Heights.

The suspect, identified as Ryan Baker, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing about 1 p.m. in a shed or room attached to a garage in the 2900 block of Imperial Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

It’s unclear what sparked the fight, Heims said.

“Officers arrived on scene and found the victim with multiple stab wounds and the suspect a few feet away laying on the ground,” Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, Heims said.