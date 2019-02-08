Man, 26, stabbed during brawl

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday in a roadside stabbing in Grant Hill that is being investigated as a possible gang incident.

The victim was walking in the 100 block of 31st Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. when the suspect walked up to him, leading to a brawl where the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen running eastbound on L Street, police said. He was described as a Hispanic male in his early-to-late 20’s, short and thin, wearing blue jeans, a dark beanie but no shirt.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.