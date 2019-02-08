× La Jolla oceanographer Walter Munk dies at 101

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Famed oceanographer Walter Munk died Friday at age 101, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Munk, who has been referred to as the “Einstein of the Oceans,” died at 4:15 p.m. of natural causes in his home near UC San Diego, according to the newspaper.

Munk became a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in 1939, provided forecasting for tides and waves that assisted the allies in World War II and helped found UC San Diego.

In 2017, a section of the La Jolla Shores boardwalk where Munk performed experiments as far back as the 1940s was named Walter Munk Way in his honor.