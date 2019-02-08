× Fire at Brazilian soccer team complex leaves 10 dead, 3 hurt

RIO DE JANEIRO — Ten people have died and at least three others have been injured after a fire broke out at the youth training ground of Brazilian football club Flamengo on Friday, according to state-run news agency Agencia Brazil.

The blaze engulfed a dormitory at the youth team center where the players were sleeping.

Flamengo are one of Brazil’s biggest and most popular clubs, playing their home matches in Rio de Janeiro.

