Driver injured after car slams into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A man suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning when he lost control of his car and slammed into a tree near an Oceanside intersection, police said.

It happened shortly before 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Melrose Drive and Meadowbrook Drive, Oceanside police Sgt. Nick Nunez said.

The man driving a Subaru Impreza sedan was taken to a hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, Nunez said.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, the sergeant said.

Traffic detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.