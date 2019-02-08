× Driver arrested after crashing into yard, running away

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into two parked cars and a fence in the front yard of an Escondido home, abandoned two slightly injured passengers, then attempted to run away before officers tracked him down in the detached garage of another home nearby, police said Friday.

Dispatchers received a call around 11:15 p.m. Thursday from a person reporting a dispute between a man and a group of women in the 400 block of West 8th Avenue, Escondido police Sgt. Ryan Van Zandt said.

Officers responded to the area and found a 1994 Mercedes-Benz sedan resting on a concrete barrier in the front yard of a home near the intersection of East Seventh Avenue and Beacon Place after it had apparently struck two parked cars nearby, Van Zandt said.

Two passengers were still at the crash scene when officers arrived and paramedics took them to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the sergeant said.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

Officers also found a woman near the crash scene and took her into custody on suspicion of being drunk in public, Van Zandt said.

Witnesses told police the Mercedes driver fled on foot following the crash and officers located him hiding in the detached garage of a home in the 600 block of East Third Avenue, he said.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested around 11:50 p.m. on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in injury and a parole violation, Van Zandt said.