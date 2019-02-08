Chelsea Clinton presents her new children’s book at USD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Chelsea Clinton visited University of San Diego Thursday to read her new children’s book, “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed The World,” to a sold-out crowd of fans and children.

The book highlights women who stood up to their oppressive societies and fought back.

After she finished reading her book to the audience, Clinton took questions from children and answered candidly, including, "what was it like growing up in the White House?"

“My parents made it as normal as possible and also ensured that I was aware of how extraordinary it was," Clinton said.

When asked what the hardest thing she ever had to deal with was, this was Clinton's response:

“When my father ran for office and the bullying sort of took on a whole other level, it was very extreme and I’m grateful that it was so extreme, because I was 11 ... I knew that there was something fundamentally wrong with adults bullying children. It just seemed very strange to me,” Clinton said.

"What was the best advice your mother ever gave you?," another child asked.

"It’s important to take serious criticism from serious people seriously -- so those are my parents, my grandparents, my teachers, my mentors, my editor, my department chair at Columbia -- and it’s also important to take unserious criticism from unserious people unseriously," Clinton said.

Clinton made it clear she wasn’t going to answer questions from adults -- this meeting was all about the kids.