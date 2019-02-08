Arrest made in gas station stabbing

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Detectives Friday arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a stabbing in Spring Valley.

The stabbing happened Saturday, Feb. 2 at the ARCO AM/PM Mini Mart.

On Friday, Robert Inchaurregui, 27, was arrested at his parole agent’s office and taken to the Rancho San Diego Station for processing. Detectives and the Crime Suppression Team then served a search warrant at Inchaurregui’s home on Canyon Road, where they found other items further linking Inchaurregui to the crime. Inchaurregui was then taken to San Diego County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 to remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.