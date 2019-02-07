Vigils held to remember 3 women killed in Oceanside crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Thursday night, two gatherings were held by friends and family to remember the lives of three women killed in a crash in Oceanside.

An Oceanside backyard overflowed with emotion, love and support for one another as family members of Rufina Arango Rodriguez, Petra Arango and Eloina Arango prayed the rosary.

The mother and two daughters were killed when a man suspected of driving under the influence crashed into their car Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coast Highway and Oceanside Boulevard.

"Unfortunately a lot of people are going to suffer over their loss because they made an impact in so many peoples lives because they had huge hearts," said Raquel Munoz, who knew Petra.

Forty-year-old Petra was a caregiver for the last five years at Silver Oak Senior Living in Vista. Her coworkers and the family members of those she cared for held their own vigil Thursday night to remember her.

"I’m telling you, that lady was an angel," Munoz said.

Family members say Eloina was in town from Mexico to celebrate the birthday of her father, who was also in the car at the time of the crash but survived. Petra's husband and 13-year-old daughter are also expected to survive their injuries from the crash.

Rufina was a loving grandmother, someone people say Petra definitely got her compassion from.

"I know she’s in heaven. There’s no doubt in my mind that she’s in heaven because because she’s a beautiful person," Munoz said.