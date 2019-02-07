× Woman killed in suspected DUI crash remembered as dedicated care provider

VISTA, Calif. — Family and friends of 40-year-old Petra Arango — one of three people who lost their lives in a North County crash Tuesday — are planning a candlelight vigil in Vista Thursday.

Arango, her sister and mother were all killed in the suspected DUI crash in Oceanside.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, in front of Silver Oak Country Estates, where Arango worked as a care provider for the last five years.

“You know those people in life that are like, really, really, really, genuine? She’s one of those people,” Arango’s co-worker, Lorena Eckert, said. “Just a very warm, compassionate, hardworking family.”

Two GoFundMe pages have been created to help the Arango family cover funeral expenses. The money will also go to a college fund for Arango’s two teenage children, according to Eckert. You can donate here or here.

Police say 19-year-old Mason Robert Fish was heading south on South Coast Highway shortly before 1 p.m. on Feb. 5 when he ran a red light at Oceanside Boulevard, into the driver’s side of the Arango family’s car.

Fish, who was uninjured, was booked into county jail in Vista on three counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI resulting in bodily injury, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of an undisclosed type of controlled substance.