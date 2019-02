SAN DIEGO — Smoke poured out of a FedEx big rig loaded with magnesium blocks in a parking lot near Gillespie Field Thursday.

A Hazmat crew was called to the scene, just south of the airport, because crews are not able to spray the materials with water, Heartland Fire-Rescue explained.

Officials said that the truck is not currently threatening to spread fire to any nearby buildings.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.