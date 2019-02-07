SAN DIEGO - Heather Lake went to El Cajon Valley High School Wednesday morning where the San Diego Kings hit the basketball court.
Professional basketball returns to San Diego
-
See how SeaWorld celebrates Christmas
-
Meal prep company launches in San Diego
-
This year’s Dream House Raffle mansion is in Scripps Ranch
-
Side Bar reopens in Gaslamp Quarter
-
Holiday festivities set for Little Italy
-
-
Millennial-minded hotel opens in Gaslamp Quarter
-
Liberty Station has holiday crafts for the whole family
-
Fun things to do at Farmers Insurance Open
-
Monster Jam returns to San Diego
-
‘House party’ style bar in Hillcrest celebrates the Seahawks
-
-
Kayak tour company offers whale watching experience
-
Celebrate the holidays in Big Bear
-
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego