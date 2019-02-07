Padres announce giveaways, start selling tickets for next season

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres single-game tickets for the 2019-20 season are now on sale, and the team has also released its lineup of promotional giveaways and special events.
Giveaway items include a Swingin’ Friar bobblehead, Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman Replica Jerseys, and a Padres bucket hat.
Party in the Park will continue every Friday home game, with pregame happy hours hosted in Park at the Park just outside the stadium. Sundays will continue to serve as Military Appreciation Day.
You can view the full promotion lineup and buy tickets here.