New scooter regulations proposed for San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday that later this month, he will be presenting a list of new regulations when it comes to the controversial motorized scooters. A day later, San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Barbara Bry sent out a list of regulations, she calls tougher, that she wants considered.

It's been a year since electric scooters first hit the streets of San Diego and in that amount of time, the amount of them has exploded in size.

“We don’t know how many there are. We don’t know where they go. We don’t know who uses them and we don’t know how many injuries there have been,” Bry said. “This city is yet another example of how we let technology get ahead of us."

Faulconer said in a tweet that next week he will unveil regulations for dockless bikes and scooters that will be heard by the Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The rules will include speed reduction, parking and staging, rider education and data sharing.

Next week I will unveil regulations for dockless bikes and scooters. Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/xmvP4lTv5k — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) February 7, 2019

Though Bry is glad regulations are being proposed, she said she wants to make sure they are strict. That is why she is asking the committee to read her recommendations.

Bry said she wants dockless companies to not only pay fees to the city, but share data as often as possible.

“With today’s technology we can almost have real-time information about where the scooters are,” Bry said.

Bry said speed reduction in high-pedestrian areas like Balboa Park and the boardwalks is not enough for her. She wants scooters banned from those locations. Bry added that she wants to regulate the number of scooters on the sidewalks and make sure those in low income communities have access to them.

“I’m also concerned about safety. Right now we’re not allowed to mandate that people on scooters wear a helmet,” Bry said.

Starting at the beginning of 2019, a new state law went into effect that allows people 18 and up to decide whether or not they want to wear a helmet. Bry wants to amend that law to give cities the authority to regulate helmets.

Faulconer said he will be presenting new regulations in front of the committee on Feb. 20th.