Most young California voters say they can’t afford to live here, poll shows

SAN DIEGO – Well over half of younger California voters say they can’t afford to live in the Golden State, a new poll shows.

According to a telephone survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, 61 percent of the respondents 18 to 34 years old say they can’t afford to live in California. Among voters of all ages, 43 percent say they don’t make enough money to live in the state.

“For many Californians, life is less than golden in the Golden State,” said Tom Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The survey showed wide agreement around the state that California suffers from a housing crisis. Among all voters, 77 percent say the state has a crisis because of a lack of affordable housing, but those who live near the coast appear to feel the problem more acutely, with 87 percent agreeing that affordable housing is a big issue.

Even so, 58 percent of the California voters polled said the state’s economy is “excellent” or “good,” with only 38 percent rating it “not so good” or “poor.”

The Quinnipiac phone survey was conducted from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 throughout California. It involved 912 self-identified registered voters throughout California. The results have a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 5.9 percent.