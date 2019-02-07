Man gets prison time for smashing into cop car during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A parolee who fled a traffic stop on Shelter Island and led officers on a pursuit in which his car slammed into a Harbor Police patrol vehicle was sentenced Thursday to five years in state prison.

Andrew Dwight Sigsbee -- who admitted that he used his car as a dangerous weapon -- pleaded guilty last month to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

San Diego Harbor Police personnel spotted Sigsbee just after 5:30 a.m. Oct. 2, driving erratically near America's Cup Harbor and tried to pull him over, according to the port law enforcement agency.

Sigsbee, 32, refused to yield, fleeing to the east past Lindbergh Field and south toward the San Diego Convention Center.

The chase ended in the 1200 block of Harbor Drive, near Waterfront Park, after Frisbee's vehicle ran over spike strips laid out in the roadway by San Diego police.

Sigsbee initially ignored officers' commands to surrender, resulting in a brief standoff. After SD officers shot pepper-spray projectiles into his sedan, he exited the car and surrendered.

The Harbor police officer involved in the collision with the suspect's car was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Sigsbee would have faced up to eight years and eight months in prison if convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and evading with reckless driving.

He pleaded guilty on the day his preliminary hearing was supposed to go forward.