ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Police searched the home of a robbery suspect in Escondido Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police arrested Jose Marin Torres, 35, Wednesday on suspicion of robbing a Little Caesars, according to Escondido police. They issued a search warrant at his home on W. 9th Avenue and S. Quince Street around 5:30 a.m.

SWAT team assisted police and were cleared by 7 a.m.

No other details were provided.