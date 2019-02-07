Deputies search for man who knocked woman out in unprovoked attack

SAN DIEGO — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who they say was unprovoked when he punched a woman in the face, knocking her out.

The attack happened in Fallbrook in December 2018, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The woman lost consciousness after the punch and suffered a concussion. No further information was released “to protect the victim’s privacy,” officials said.

The man was a passenger in a black sedan, and officials described him as a Hispanic adult between the age of 20 and 25, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. The man had a goatee, mustache and muscular build.

Officials asked anyone who could identify the suspected attacker to reach out to Detective Ashkar with the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation at 760-451-3100.