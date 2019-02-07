Baseball legend Frank Robinson dies at 83

LOS ANGELES — Frank Robinson, a legendary outfielder and Major League Baseball’s first black manager, has died at the age of 83, the league confirms.

Robinson had been in hospice care for several months in Southern California as he dealt with multiple health issues, according to Sports Illustrated.

We are saddened by the loss of Frank Robinson, a Hall of Famer, 2-time MVP and MLB’s first African-American manager. He was 83. pic.twitter.com/tYDZGMWAfd — MLB (@MLB) February 7, 2019

Robinson’s career spanned two decades, earning him a Rookie of the Year award for his 1956 season with the Cincinnati Reds and 14 All-Star Game nominations.

The slugger won two Most Valuable Player awards, one with the Reds and one with the Baltimore Orioles, making him the only player to win an MVP in both the American and National League. He was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1982.

Late in his playing days, Robinson became baseball’s first African-American manager for the Cleveland Indians. He went on to manage the San Francisco Giants, the Baltimore Orioles and the Montreal Expos.