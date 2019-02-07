Aztecs women’s basketball hosts thousands of students for field trip day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The Aztecs women's basketball team played and beat first-place New Mexico State Wednesday morning in what they called their field trip game. They also tried to set a world record for flossing.

More than 4,000 elementary students from across San Diego attended the day game.

"It's just so fun being here," said Chloe Randol, a fifth grader from Encinitas. "I just love watching basketball."

Working in conjunction with the San Diego County Office of Education, hundreds of kids were bussed into Viejas Arena for what San Diego State called "field trip day."

"I love these days," said head coach Stacie Terry. "These girls work hard and they deserve to have fans. Our marketing department and our staff did a great job putting this together and these kids made a difference tonight. We had a home court advantage and that was really cool to see."

For some kids, this field trip meant the first time seeing live-action basketball and for others, the game left them feeling inspired.

"It's pretty cool to be out here. I play basketball, too so it's fun to watch other people enjoy the sport I like," said fifth grader Amias Davis.

"It's really inspiring because people don't think girls can do as much as boys but I think they can because they're really good," said fellow classmate Kami Demara.

"I've always loved kids so getting to hear them have such a love for basketball and such a passion is huge," said Aztecs freshman guard Sophia Ramos. "It just shows that one game can make a big difference in someone's lives."

With so many kiddo's in attendance, SDSU attempted to set the Guinness World record for most people doing the "floss dance."

"We always look for new things that we can do to make the game fun and interactive and there's no better thing we can do than this," said executive associate athletic director Steve Schnall.

They might have pulled it off. As Randol put it, watching Aztecs basketball beats any day inside the classroom.

"It's fun to just have a day off and just relax and have fun," she said.