More abandoned dogs rescued from Escondido parks

SAN DIEGO — For the second time in a week, the San Diego Humane Society has rescued severely neglected dogs abandoned at a park in Escondido.

We are looking for information to identify the person who dumped two severely neglected terriers at Mountain View Park in Escondido on Sunday, Feb. 3. Call 619-299-7012 if you have any information. https://t.co/58ki2NmXTH pic.twitter.com/IopQ1pSGY9 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 7, 2019

According to a witness, a person in a gray car dumped the two dogs near an empty lot at Mountain View Park on Feb. 3. Officers with the Humane Society’s law enforcement unit found the animals at the park and brought them to the organization’s Escondido campus.

The terriers are currently quarantined after testing positive for parasites. The dogs arrived coated in mud and fleas, and had heavily matted fur. Animal care staff have given them emergency examinations and cleaned them up.

The Humane Society sent FOX 5 a photo of the puppies looking cleaned up and cared for Thursday:

Officers have opened a felony cruelty investigation into the dogs’ abandonment. They are also still attempting to locate the people responsible for abandoning nine, 10-14-day old puppies in a sealed dog food bag at Kit Carson Park — about four miles away from Mountain View — on Feb. 1.

We are looking for information to identify the person responsible for abandoning nine puppies in a plastic bag, sealed with duct tape, at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Call 619-299-7012 if you have any information. https://t.co/BNj9pPZg3t pic.twitter.com/4qnfQpUPwo — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 1, 2019

“For the second time in less than a week, we have a person abandoning helpless animals in an Escondido park,” said Humane Society Law Enforcement Sgt. Laurel Monreal. “We want the public to know, anyone who needs help with their animals can bring them to us without judgment.”

The San Diego Humane Society said Thursday that the puppies found in the bag are “doing well” after receiving medical treatment for infections and dehydration. The organization hopes to eventually put the dogs up for adoption.

San Diego Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case of the two terriers. County residents with information regarding the case can contact the Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 or Humane Society Law Enforcement at (619) 299-7012.