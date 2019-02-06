Young man suspected of DUI in Oceanside crash that killed 3, injured 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A 19-year-old man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence after the pickup he was driving collided with a car at an Oceanside intersection, killing three women and seriously injuring three other people.

Mason Fish was driving a 2007 Toyota Tacoma southbound on South Coast Highway shortly before 12:55 p.m. Tuesday when he ran a red light at the intersection, striking the driver's side of a 2003 Mazda sedan traveling eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

"The collision caused the Mazda to spin around violently, causing two of its rear seat passengers to be ejected from the car onto the roadway," Davis said in a statement.

A 13-year-old girl was one of the people thrown from the car along with a woman whose name and age were not released, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The woman later died at a hospital, Davis said, adding that the teen was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was expected to survive.

Two other women in the back seat of the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene, the sergeant said. Their names and ages were not released.

The car's driver and front passenger, both men, were trapped until Oceanside Fire Department crews extricated them from the wreckage, Battalion Chief Greg DeAvila said.

Paramedics airlifted the two men to a hospital with serious injuries, but they were both expected to survive, according to Davis and DeAvila. All six victims were occupants of the Mazda.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

Fish was uninjured in the crash, DeAvila said.

Police officers evaluated Fish at the scene and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, Davis said.

Fish was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of six felonies, including three counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs resulting in bodily injury, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled narcotic substance, according to jail records.

He was being held in lieu of $602,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Oceanside Police Department's major accident investigation team was handling the crash investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call accident investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.