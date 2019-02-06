SUV erupts in flames in high school parking lot

SAN DIEGO — An SUV parked at Scripps Ranch High school erupted in flames Wednesday evening.

San Diego Fire and Rescue received a report of smoke and flames coming from a car’s engine around 5:00 p.m., fire officials said.

A student’s cell phone video captured smoke, flames and what sounded like an explosion coming from a Honda Pilot in the student parking lot.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the blaze, but fire officials say it likely started in the engine and quickly spread to the rest of the car.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The San Diego Police Department also responded and ruled the fire an accident, a watch commander said.

The fire happened just as students were filing out of soccer practice and parents were picking up their kids.

One parent said her husband was caught behind a fire truck while picking up their son.

“He was driving in and was right behind the fire truck so he pulled over and just had to wait for that to pass,” Cherin Aguilar said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within 15 minutes.