Police search for driver who crashed during chase

SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday night were searching for a man who they say got out of his crashed car after leading officers on a chase through Mission Valley.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers began chasing a reckless driver near SDCCU Stadium, according to San Diego police. The driver headed west on Rio San Diego, hitting at least one car before crashing near Gill Village Way. The driver then got out of his car and ran into a nearby apartment complex.

As of late Wednesday, officers were still looking for the man with help from air units.

