Person stuck in deep shaft at shipyard

SAN DIEGO – A person was rescued after getting stuck in a confined space at a shipyard in Barrio Logan Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call about an emergency at BAE Systems on 2205 Belt Street around 8 a.m. A person on the ship was in need of being rescued from a confined space, according to SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The person was found in a 60-foot shaft, according to Munoz.

"They are working on hauling and extricating now," she said at 8:32 a.m.

SkyFOX flew over the shipyard around 8:50 a.m. and it appeared the worker was sitting on the edge of a fire truck getting checked out by medical crews.

The person was evaluated by paramedics and declined transport to a hospital, authorities said.

No other information was provided, including what caused the incident.