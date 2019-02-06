New indoor skatepark facility offers training ground for Olympic skaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A new skateboard facility in Vista has captured the attention of pro skaters around the world.

The only skateboarding facility of its kind provides a training ground for athletes preparing for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Fourteen-year-old aspiring pro-skateboarder, Cordano Russell, spends a lot of time taking advantage of Vista's new elite indoor skatepark facility.

"I would describe it as like everything you want in skateboarding, like your dream, this is where it is, right here," said Russell.

The California Training Facility is a 28,000-square-foot skatepark with a full-size competition street and park courses.

"There's nowhere in the world for the top elite skateboarders to go and train for what they do," said Jeff Jewett, the co-founder of California Productions. "You can't go to a public skatepark because one there's a lot of people there and two, they aren't designed anywhere close to the same dimensions with the same features that competition courses are."

Designed by California Skateparks and run by California Productions, the facility opened last summer and meets the criteria of what skaters see in both major contests and qualifying series.

"To have this available to us at all times [helps us] figure out these features in advance,” said pro skateboarder Amelia Brodka. “It really gives you a huge advantage going into competition."

The facility caters directly to athletes who want to hone their skills for the 2020 Summer Olympics where skateboarding will debut.

"You'll see them here training as well. It's awesome to hang out with them," said Russell. "It gives you sort of an encouragement to come here and try your best."

And what better place to learn from than the skatepark right in the birthplace of skateboarding.

"I can't help it to say that there's a little bit of jealousy as an old dude that didn't have the same resources growing up," said Jewett.

But rather a vision to enhance the future of the sport.

The California Training Facility is open to the public and offers personalized coaching for all levels of skateboarding.